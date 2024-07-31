Compass Inc (COMP) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $0.12, Revenue $1.7 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Financial Performance Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.7 billion, up by 14% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1.644 billion.
  • GAAP Net Income: $20.7 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $47.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached an all-time high of $77.4 million, up from $30.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Positive at $40.4 million, marking the fourth positive quarter out of the last five.
  • Market Share: Increased to 5.13%, up 50 basis points year-over-year.
  • Principal Agents: Grew by 24% year-over-year to 16,997, driven by acquisitions and organic growth.
  • Gross Transaction Value (GTV): $65.0 billion, up 14.5% year-over-year, outperforming the overall market's 3.2% increase.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Compass Inc (COMP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. Compass Inc, the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents with a suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, and other critical functionalities.

Performance and Challenges

Despite historically low market volumes, Compass Inc reported an all-time high net income of $20.7 million and an all-time high Adjusted EBITDA of $77.4 million. The company also achieved positive free cash flow for the fourth time in the last five quarters. These results are significant as they demonstrate Compass Inc's resilience and ability to capitalize on its proprietary technology platform, national scale, and top agent network.

Financial Achievements

Compass Inc's revenue for Q2 2024 increased by 14% year-over-year to $1.7 billion, driven by an 11.4% increase in transactions. This growth is notable given that the overall residential real estate market saw a 3.3% decline in transactions during the same period. The company's market share also increased to 5.13%, up 50 basis points from Q2 2023.

1818750230338891776.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from Compass Inc's financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.7 billion $1.494 billion
Net Income $20.7 million $(47.8) million
Adjusted EBITDA $77.4 million $30.1 million
Operating Cash Flow $45.0 million $53.3 million
Free Cash Flow $40.4 million $50.7 million

Income Statement Highlights

Compass Inc's GAAP net income for Q2 2024 was $20.7 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $47.8 million in Q2 2023. The company's operating expenses were $1.679 billion, up from $1.538 billion in the previous year, reflecting investments in strategic acquisitions and technology development.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Compass Inc had cash and cash equivalents of $185.8 million, up from $166.9 million at the end of 2023. The company reported positive operating cash flow of $45.0 million and free cash flow of $40.4 million for the quarter.

Commentary

"In light of a quarter where the real estate market saw historically low volume, I am particularly pleased that we achieved all-time high net income, all-time high Adjusted EBITDA, and generated positive free cash flow for the quarter, making the Company free cash flow positive in 4 of the last 5 quarters," said Robert Reffkin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Compass.

Analysis

Compass Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024 highlights the company's ability to navigate challenging market conditions effectively. The increase in revenue and market share, coupled with improved profitability metrics, underscores the strength of Compass Inc's business model and strategic initiatives. The company's focus on technology integration and agent network expansion positions it well for future growth as the real estate market recovers.

