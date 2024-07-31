PC Connection Inc (CNXN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.99 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $736.5 Million

Net Income and EPS Surpass Expectations Amid Modest Revenue Growth

14 minutes ago
  • Revenue: $736.5 million, up 0.4% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $703.50 million.
  • Net Income: $26.2 million, an increase of 32.8% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.99, compared to $0.75 in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross Margin: 18.5%, up 112 basis points from the prior year quarter.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased to $105.2 million from $101.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $385.8 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $244.0 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • Stock Repurchase: 56,716 shares repurchased at an aggregate purchase price of $3.6 million during the second quarter of 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, PC Connection Inc (CNXN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a record quarter for net income and earnings per share (EPS). The company, a leading provider of information technology solutions, reported significant financial achievements despite modest revenue growth.

1818750494747815936.png

Company Overview

PC Connection Inc is a provider of information technology solutions, offering products such as computer systems, software, peripheral equipment, and networking communications. The company operates through three business segments: Connection Business Solutions, Connection Enterprise Solutions, and Connection Public Sector Solutions, with the Connection Enterprise Solutions segment generating the maximum revenue.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, PC Connection Inc reported:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Sales $736.5 million $733.5 million 0.4%
Gross Profit $136.5 million $127.8 million 6.9%
Gross Margin 18.5% 17.4% 112 bps
Net Income $26.2 million $19.7 million 32.8%
Diluted EPS $0.99 $0.75 32%

Performance Analysis

PC Connection Inc's net sales increased by 0.4% year-over-year to $736.5 million, significantly above the analyst estimate of $703.50 million. The gross profit saw a notable rise of 6.9%, reaching $136.5 million, with the gross margin expanding by 112 basis points to 18.5%. This improvement in gross margin indicates better cost management and pricing strategies.

Net income surged by 32.8% to $26.2 million, translating to a diluted EPS of $0.99, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.83. This robust performance underscores the company's effective execution of strategic priorities and adaptability to customer needs in a dynamic technology landscape.

Segment Performance

Breaking down the performance by segments:

Segment Net Sales Gross Margin
Enterprise Solutions $298.8 million 15.4%
Business Solutions $278.2 million 23.8%
Public Sector Solutions $159.5 million 15.2%

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, PC Connection Inc held cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling $385.8 million, up from $244.0 million a year earlier. The company repurchased 56,716 shares of stock at an aggregate purchase price of $3.6 million during the quarter.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the positive results, the company faces challenges such as increased selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose to $105.2 million from $101.0 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily due to higher variable compensation linked to the elevated gross profit levels.

Looking ahead, PC Connection Inc's ability to maintain its growth trajectory will depend on its continued focus on strategic priorities and effective cost management. The company's strong financial position and adaptability to market changes position it well for future opportunities.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PC Connection Inc for further details.

