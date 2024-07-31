On July 31, 2024, MediaAlpha Inc (MAX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance that exceeded analyst estimates. MediaAlpha Inc provides a platform that facilitates insurance carriers and distributors target and acquire customers. The company's technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together through a real-time, transparent, and results-driven ecosystem. It acts as a customer acquisition channel in the areas of property & casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. It operates in the United States and generates revenue by earning a fee for each consumer referral sold on its platform.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

MediaAlpha Inc reported revenue of $178.3 million for Q2 2024, a significant 110% increase year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $151.42 million. The company also reported a net income of $4.4 million, a notable turnaround from a net loss of $20.0 million in the same quarter last year. This performance was driven by a substantial increase in transaction value, which rose 156% year-over-year to $321.8 million.

Key Metrics and Financial Achievements

Several key metrics highlight MediaAlpha Inc's robust performance:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Revenue $178.3 million $84.8 million +110% Transaction Value $321.8 million $125.9 million +156% Gross Margin 17.8% 16.2% +1.6 pp Net Income $4.4 million $(20.0) million N/A Adjusted EBITDA $18.7 million $3.6 million +419%

Performance Analysis

The significant increase in transaction value, particularly in the Property & Casualty insurance vertical, which saw a 320% year-over-year rise to $255 million, underscores the strength of MediaAlpha Inc's business model. The company's gross margin improved to 17.8% from 16.2% in the previous year, reflecting better cost management and operational efficiency.

“We had an outstanding second quarter, underscoring the strength of our business model and solid execution. Our quarterly performance was the strongest in our history, with Transaction Value and Adjusted EBITDA reaching record levels,” said MediaAlpha co-founder and CEO Steve Yi.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

MediaAlpha Inc's balance sheet showed a healthy increase in cash and cash equivalents, rising to $28.7 million from $17.3 million at the end of 2023. Accounts receivable also saw a significant increase, reflecting higher sales activity. The company's total assets grew to $198.2 million from $153.9 million, while total liabilities increased to $276.2 million from $248.4 million, primarily due to higher accounts payable and long-term debt.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, MediaAlpha Inc expects continued strong growth, particularly in the Property & Casualty insurance vertical. The company projects Q3 2024 transaction value to be between $415 million and $435 million, representing a 290% year-over-year increase at the midpoint. Revenue is expected to be between $240 million and $255 million, with Adjusted EBITDA projected to be between $22.0 million and $24.0 million.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

