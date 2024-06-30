Udemy Inc (UDMY) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue of $194.4M Beats Estimates, Adjusted EBITDA Surges to $5.5M

Strategic Shift Towards Large Enterprise Customers Announced

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $194.4 million, up 9% year-over-year, beat estimates of $194.16 million.
  • Net Loss: $31.8 million, increased by 24% from $25.7 million in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit: $121.1 million, up 18% year-over-year, with a gross margin of 62%, an increase of 500 basis points.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $5.5 million, significantly improved from $1.9 million in the same period last year.
  • Enterprise Segment Revenue: $120.6 million, up 19% year-over-year, despite a 2 percentage point negative impact from FX rates.
  • Consumer Segment Revenue: $73.8 million, down 4% year-over-year, including a 3 percentage point negative impact from FX rates.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $422.1 million at the end of the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company, a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, operates under two segments: Consumer and Enterprise, with the latter contributing the most revenue. Udemy leverages data, technology, and insights to provide effective learning experiences, primarily deriving its revenue from North America.

Performance Overview

Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial) reported a total revenue of $194.4 million for Q2 2024, slightly above the analyst estimate of $194.16 million and reflecting a 9% year-over-year increase. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million, significantly exceeding expectations.

1818750784741994496.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY Change
Revenue $194.4 million $178.2 million 9%
Gross Profit $121.1 million $102.3 million 18%
Net Loss $(31.8) million $(25.7) million 24%
Adjusted EBITDA $5.5 million $1.9 million NM

Segment Performance

The Enterprise segment, or Udemy Business, reported a revenue of $120.6 million, marking a 19% year-over-year increase. This segment's gross profit also saw a significant rise of 29%, reaching $87.2 million. Conversely, the Consumer segment experienced a 4% decline in revenue, amounting to $73.8 million.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial) announced a strategic shift to focus on large enterprise customers, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and drive significant margin expansion. The company targets an adjusted EBITDA of $130 to $150 million for the full year 2026. Key strategic actions include reallocating resources towards enterprise companies with over 1,000 employees and optimizing the go-to-market organization.

“Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 came in at the high end of our guidance range and we outperformed our outlook for Adjusted EBITDA,” said Greg Brown, Udemy’s President and CEO. “We believe the strategic initiatives announced today will enable us to deliver significant Adjusted EBITDA over time and are confident in providing a target of $130 to $150 million for full year 2026.”

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial) held $422.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities. The company also returned capital to shareholders through a $150 million share repurchase program, spending approximately $35 million to buy back 3.8 million shares during Q2.

Conclusion

Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial) delivered a strong Q2 2024 performance, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA surpassing expectations. The company's strategic shift towards large enterprise customers is expected to drive future profitability and operational efficiency. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how these initiatives unfold in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Udemy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.