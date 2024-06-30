Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue of $150.6M Beats Estimates, EPS Misses at -$0.12

Revenue Growth Amidst Operational Challenges

Summary
  • Revenue: $150.6 million, up 5% year-over-year, above estimates of $150.11 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $9.4 million, or $0.12 loss per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $14.3 million, down 31% from $20.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Credit Cards Revenue: $46.1 million, decreased 10% year-over-year due to reduced marketing spending by financial services partners.
  • Loans Revenue: $21.7 million, down 6% year-over-year, primarily due to a decrease in personal loans.
  • SMB Products Revenue: $26.1 million, up 10% year-over-year, driven by growth in business credit cards and loan renewals.
  • Emerging Verticals Revenue: $56.7 million, up 25% year-over-year, with significant growth in insurance products.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Nerdwallet Inc, a company that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance through its platform, reported a revenue of $150.6 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $150.11 million. However, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $9.4 million or $0.12 loss per diluted share, missing the estimated earnings per share of -$0.05.

1818750872247758848.png

Performance and Challenges

Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS, Financial) reported a 5% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $150.6 million. Despite this growth, the company faced significant challenges, including a GAAP loss from operations of $9.6 million and a non-GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million. The company attributed these challenges to unexpected headwinds in organic search traffic and a deceleration in the banking sector.

“This quarter we met our topline expectations, delivering revenue of $150.6 million, up five percent year-over-year, even as we hit an air pocket as banking decelerated, but we fell short of our guidance for non-GAAP operating income due to unexpected headwinds in organic search traffic,” said Tim Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NerdWallet.

Financial Achievements

Despite the operational challenges, Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS, Financial) achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million. The company also reported a 7% year-over-year increase in average Monthly Unique Users (MUUs), reaching 23 million. This growth in user engagement is crucial for the company's long-term strategy of expanding its platform and increasing its market share in the interactive media industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY Change
Revenue $150.6 million $143.3 million 5%
GAAP Net Loss $(9.4) million $(10.7) million (12%)
Adjusted EBITDA $14.3 million $20.7 million (31%)
Average MUUs 23 million 22 million 7%

Income Statement Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS, Financial) reported a total revenue of $150.6 million, a 5% increase from $143.3 million in the same period last year. The company's cost of revenue increased by 14% to $14.9 million, while research and development expenses rose by 13% to $22.7 million. Sales and marketing expenses also saw a 7% increase, reaching $106.1 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents of $113.8 million, a 70% increase from $67.1 million in the previous year. The company's total assets stood at $446.2 million, with total liabilities of $66.8 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $32.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.4 million in the same period last year.

Restructuring Plan

On July 30, 2024, Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS, Financial) announced a restructuring plan aimed at reducing operating expenses and better positioning the company for long-term strategic initiatives. The plan includes a workforce reduction of approximately 15% of its full-time employees, with an expected annualized cost savings of approximately $30 million.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nerdwallet Inc for further details.

