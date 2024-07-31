Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.08, Revenue of $50.5M Beats Estimates

Q2 2024 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $50.5 million for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $47.86 million and marking a 10% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $4.5 million in Q2 2024, compared to net income of $1.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Diluted net loss per share of $0.08 in Q2 2024, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.03 in Q2 2023.
  • Product Sales: Fanapt® net product sales were $23.2 million, a 4% decrease year-over-year but a 12% increase from Q1 2024.
  • Cash Position: $387.7 million as of June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of $6.5 million from March 31, 2024.
  • Operational Highlights: Commercial launches of Fanapt® for bipolar I disorder and PONVORY® for multiple sclerosis initiated in Q3 2024.
  • Financial Guidance: Reinstated for full year 2024, with expected total revenues between $180 to $210 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. Its commercial portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, and PONVORY, with the majority of revenue derived from HETLIOZ product sales.

1818750960340725760.png

Performance Overview

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc reported total revenues of $50.5 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $47.86 million. This marks a 10% increase compared to $46.1 million in Q2 2023 and a 6% increase from $47.5 million in Q1 2024. Despite the revenue growth, the company posted a net loss of $4.5 million, compared to a net income of $1.5 million in Q2 2023 and a net loss of $4.1 million in Q1 2024.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024
Total Revenues $50.5 million $46.1 million $47.5 million
Net Loss ($4.5 million) $1.5 million ($4.1 million)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities $387.7 million Not Provided $394.2 million

Product Performance

Fanapt net product sales were $23.2 million in Q2 2024, a 4% decrease from $24.1 million in Q2 2023, but a 12% increase from $20.6 million in Q1 2024. HETLIOZ net product sales were $18.7 million, a 15% decrease from $22.0 million in Q2 2023, and a 7% decrease from $20.1 million in Q1 2024, primarily due to continued generic competition in the U.S. PONVORY net product sales were $8.6 million, a 26% increase from $6.8 million in Q1 2024.

Operational Highlights

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc achieved several significant milestones in Q2 2024:

  • Fanapt was approved for the acute treatment of bipolar I disorder, with a commercial launch initiated in Q3 2024.
  • PONVORY's commercial launch for multiple sclerosis was initiated in Q3 2024.
  • Positive results for tradipitant's second Phase III motion sickness study were announced in May 2024, with an NDA expected to be submitted in Q4 2024.

Financial Guidance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc reinstated its financial guidance for the full year 2024, expecting total revenues between $180 million and $210 million and year-end cash between $360 million and $390 million.

Analysis

While Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc's revenue growth is a positive indicator, the widening net loss highlights ongoing challenges, particularly with HETLIOZ facing generic competition. The company's strategic expansions and new product launches, such as Fanapt for bipolar I disorder and PONVORY for multiple sclerosis, are crucial for future growth. Investors should monitor the progress of these launches and the upcoming NDA submissions for tradipitant and other pipeline products.

For more detailed insights and the complete financial report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.