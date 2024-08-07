MISTRAS Group Inc (MG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.20 Beats Estimate, Revenue Surpasses Forecast at $189.8 Million

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations Amidst Operational Improvements

Summary
  • Revenue: $189.8 million, a 7.8% increase, surpassing estimates of $185.81 million.
  • Gross Profit: $56.1 million, up 12.9%, with gross profit margin expanding by 140 basis points to 29.6%.
  • Net Income: $6.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, a significant increase from $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $22.1 million, a 44.6% increase from the prior year period.
  • SG&A Expenses: Reduced by 1.3% year-over-year to $41.0 million, reflecting ongoing cost containment efforts.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $6.9 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to positive $7.7 million in the prior year period, primarily due to increased working capital needs.
  • 2024 Outlook: Reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance between $725 million and $750 million, with Adjusted EBITDA expected between $84 million and $89 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, MISTRAS Group Inc (MG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst estimates. The company, which provides asset protection solutions and systems, reported significant growth in revenue and earnings, driven by improvements across all segments.

Company Overview

MISTRAS Group Inc (MG, Financial) offers asset protection solutions and systems, evaluating the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Products and Systems, with the North America segment being the primary revenue driver. Their services include non-destructive testing, inspection, consulting, maintenance, data management, access, monitoring, and laboratory quality assurance.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, MISTRAS Group Inc (MG, Financial) reported:

Metric Q2 2024 Analyst Estimate
Revenue $189.8 million $185.81 million
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.20 $0.14

1818750981882671104.png

The company achieved a revenue of $189.8 million, a 7.8% increase from the prior year period, and an EPS of $0.20, significantly higher than the estimated $0.14. This growth was driven by strong performance in the Aerospace and Defense industry, which saw a 17.5% increase in revenue, and a 3.0% increase in the Oil & Gas sector.

Operational and Financial Achievements

MISTRAS Group Inc (MG, Financial) reported a gross profit of $56.1 million, a 12.9% increase, with a gross profit margin of 29.6%, up 140 basis points. The company also saw a reduction in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which decreased by 1.3% year-over-year to $41.0 million. This reduction in SG&A expenses is part of the company's ongoing cost containment activities.

"Our second quarter results continued the positive momentum generated over the past three quarters and we once again delivered strong top and bottom-line growth for Mistras Group," said Manny Stamatakis, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Segment Performance

The North America segment reported a revenue of $156.4 million, a 7.5% increase, with a gross profit of $44.3 million and a gross profit margin of 28.3%. The International segment saw a revenue increase of 13.2% to $34.3 million, with a gross profit of $10.1 million and a gross profit margin of 29.4%.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.1 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $18.3 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow was negative $6.9 million, primarily due to an increase in working capital related to customer invoicing and accounts receivable. The company's gross debt stood at $199.7 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $190.4 million at the end of 2023.

Outlook

MISTRAS Group Inc (MG, Financial) reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting revenue between $725 million and $750 million, Adjusted EBITDA between $84 million and $89 million, and free cash flow between $34 million and $38 million.

"The company's bottom line growing significantly faster than the top line once again demonstrates the margin accretive actions and significant operating leverage improvements that we have instituted into our business model," commented Edward Prajzner, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MISTRAS Group Inc for further details.

