Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $50.6M, EPS Matches at -$0.12

Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Margins Highlight Weave Communications Inc's Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $50.6 million, up 21.4% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $48.67 million.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 71.4%, an increase of 410 basis points year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $8.6 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $9.0 million, or $0.13 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $22.7 million, a significant increase from $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $21.2 million, up from $0.9 million in the same period last year.
  • Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate (NRR): 97% as of June 30, 2024.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents plus Short-Term Investments: $99.0 million as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Weave Communications Inc (WEAV, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing notable financial achievements and improvements. Weave Communications Inc is a customer experience and payments software platform tailored for SMB healthcare businesses, revolutionizing patient interaction from initial contact to billing. The company integrates diverse workflows into a unified solution, minimizing manual tasks and maximizing patient engagement.

Performance and Challenges

Weave Communications Inc (WEAV, Financial) reported total revenue of $50.6 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $48.67 million and marking a 21.4% year-over-year increase from $41.7 million in Q2 2023. This strong performance underscores the growing demand for Weave's software and payments platform. However, the company continues to face challenges, including a GAAP net loss of $8.6 million, or $0.12 per share, which aligns with the estimated earnings per share of -$0.12.

Financial Achievements

Weave Communications Inc (WEAV, Financial) achieved several significant financial milestones in Q2 2024:

  • GAAP gross margin improved to 71.4%, up from 67.3% in Q2 2023.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 71.9%, compared to 67.9% in the same period last year.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities surged to $22.7 million, a substantial increase from $1.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Free cash flow reached $21.2 million, up from $0.9 million in the previous year.

These achievements are crucial for Weave Communications Inc (WEAV, Financial) as they highlight the company's ability to generate cash flow and improve operational efficiency, which is vital for sustaining growth in the competitive healthcare software industry.

1818751136526659584.png

Key Financial Metrics

Weave Communications Inc (WEAV, Financial) reported the following key financial metrics for Q2 2024:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $50.6 million $41.7 million
GAAP Gross Margin 71.4% 67.3%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 71.9% 67.9%
GAAP Net Loss $8.6 million $9.0 million
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $22.7 million $1.6 million
Free Cash Flow $21.2 million $0.9 million

Commentary and Analysis

“We had an outstanding quarter, continuing our track record of improving financial performance and setting the stage for a strong second half of the year. We delivered solid top-line performance, significant gross and operating margin improvements, and positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time in company history,” said CEO Brett White. “Our strong financial performance highlights the continued demand for our software and payments platform and our ongoing commitment to enhancing business efficiency.”

The company's performance in Q2 2024 reflects its strategic focus on enhancing business efficiency and expanding its market reach. The significant increase in net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow is particularly noteworthy, as it indicates improved liquidity and financial stability.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, Weave Communications Inc (WEAV, Financial) expects total revenue to be in the range of $50.7 million to $51.7 million. For the full year 2024, the company anticipates total revenue between $201.0 million and $203.0 million. The company also projects a non-GAAP loss from operations of $(1.2) million to $(0.2) million for Q3 2024 and $(3.8) million to $(1.8) million for the full year 2024.

Overall, Weave Communications Inc (WEAV, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, with significant improvements in revenue, margins, and cash flow. These achievements position the company well for continued growth and operational efficiency in the competitive healthcare software industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Weave Communications Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.