Ansys Inc (ANSS) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $594.1 Million, GAAP EPS Soars to $1.48

Q2 2024 Financial Results Highlight Robust Performance

52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $594.1 million, surpassing estimates of $549.30 million and marking a 19.6% year-over-year increase.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.48, showing significant growth from $0.80 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Profit Margin: 26.5%, up from 19.3% in the previous year’s second quarter.
  • Operating Cash Flows: $80.7 million, with unlevered operating cash flows at $90.7 million.
  • Annual Contract Value (ACV): $520.5 million, reflecting a 7% increase in reported currency and 9% in constant currency compared to the previous year.
  • Deferred Revenue and Backlog: $1,394.0 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • Gross Margin: 88.3%, an improvement from 86.2% in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Ansys Inc (ANSS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. Ansys, a leading engineering software company, provides simulation capabilities for various industries, including aerospace, defense, and automotive, serving over 50,000 customers globally.

Performance Overview

Ansys Inc (ANSS, Financial) reported Q2 2024 revenue of $594.1 million, a 19.6% increase from $496.6 million in Q2 2023. This figure significantly exceeded the analyst estimate of $549.30 million. The company's GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.48, while non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.50, both surpassing the estimated EPS of $2.12.

1818751408212701184.png

Key Financial Achievements

Several financial metrics highlight Ansys Inc (ANSS, Financial)'s robust performance:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $594.1 million $496.6 million 19.6%
Net Income $130.0 million $69.5 million 87.0%
GAAP EPS $1.48 $0.80 85.0%
Gross Margin 88.3% 86.2% -
Operating Profit Margin 26.5% 19.3% -

Income Statement and Cash Flow Highlights

For Q2 2024, Ansys Inc (ANSS, Financial) reported an operating cash flow of $80.7 million and unlevered operating cash flow of $90.7 million. The company's annual contract value (ACV) reached $520.5 million, with deferred revenue and backlog totaling $1,394.0 million as of June 30, 2024.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

During the quarter, Ansys Inc (ANSS, Financial) secured two multi-year contracts worth a combined $210 million, one in the automotive industry and another in the high-tech sector. These contracts significantly contributed to the revenue growth observed in Q2 2024.

Additionally, Ansys Inc (ANSS, Financial) entered into a definitive agreement with Synopsys, Inc. on January 15, 2024, under which Synopsys will acquire Ansys. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Conclusion

Ansys Inc (ANSS, Financial)'s Q2 2024 financial results demonstrate the company's strong market position and ability to exceed expectations. The significant revenue growth, improved profit margins, and strategic acquisitions highlight Ansys Inc (ANSS)'s potential for sustained growth in the engineering software industry.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ansys Inc for further details.

