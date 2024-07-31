Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.12, Revenue at $10.6 Million

Second Quarter Financial Results and Future Outlook

Summary
  • Revenue: $10.6 million, in-line with guidance and slightly below analyst estimates of $10.65 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $2.5 million, compared to a net income of $3.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.12 per share, matching the company's guidance.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $1.7 million, contributing to a strong, debt-free balance sheet.
  • Gross Profit: $5.2 million, down from $9.2 million year-over-year.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $8.0 million from $7.6 million in the same quarter last year, driven by higher R&D and G&A costs.
  • Business Outlook: Projected Q3 2024 revenue between $11.5 million and $12.5 million, with a GAAP net loss per share expected to range from $0.05 to $0.10.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Everspin Technologies Inc is a provider of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) products, offering superior performance, persistence, and reliability in non-volatile memories. The company derives revenue from MRAM-based product sales, technology licenses, royalties, backend foundry services, and design services across North America, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Performance Overview

Everspin Technologies Inc reported Q2 2024 revenue of $10.6 million, aligning with the company's guidance but slightly below the analyst estimate of $10.65 million. The GAAP net loss per basic share was $0.12, falling short of the analyst estimate. Despite a slower start to the year, the company anticipates a stronger second half, driven by design wins in the European and Asia Pacific regions.

1818751596251738112.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

One of the notable achievements for Everspin Technologies Inc in Q2 2024 was maintaining a strong balance sheet with no debt and generating $1.7 million in cash flow from operations. This financial stability is crucial for a semiconductor company, especially in a volatile market environment.

“We are pleased to end the quarter with a strong balance sheet that remains debt free and the $1.7 million cash flow from operations we generated in the quarter,” said Matt Tenorio, Everspin’s Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $10.6 million $15.7 million
Gross Profit $5.2 million $9.2 million
Net (Loss) Income $(2.5) million $3.9 million
Net (Loss) Income per Share $(0.12) $0.19

The company experienced a decline in total revenue and gross profit compared to the same period last year, reflecting the challenges faced in the semiconductor industry. However, the reduction in operating expenses and the absence of interest expenses helped mitigate the overall loss.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Everspin Technologies Inc reported total assets of $64.6 million, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $36.8 million. The company’s total liabilities stood at $9.1 million, significantly lower than the previous year, indicating effective debt management.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead to Q3 2024, Everspin Technologies Inc expects total revenue to range between $11.5 million and $12.5 million, with a GAAP net loss per basic share between $0.05 and $0.10. The company remains optimistic about the recovery in inventory consumption and the potential for increased design wins.

