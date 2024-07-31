Everest Group Ltd Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $16.70, Revenue Hits $4.7 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by Underwriting and Investment Income

Summary
  • Net Income: $724 million, equal to $16.70 per diluted share, compared to $670 million or $16.26 per diluted share in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Gross written premium of $4.7 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 12.8%.
  • Combined Ratio: 90.3%, including 4.1 points of catastrophe losses, compared to 87.7% in Q2 2023.
  • Net Investment Income: Improved to $528 million, a company record, up from $357 million in the prior year second quarter.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Strong at $1.3 billion, compared to $1.1 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Book Value Per Share: Increased to $327.68 from $304.29 at December 31, 2022.
  • Total Shareholder Return: Annualized at 20.0%.
On July 31, 2024, Everest Group Ltd (EG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial results that exceeded analyst expectations. Everest Group Ltd is a global leader in providing property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, operating in the U.S., Bermuda, and international markets.

Key Financial Highlights

Everest Group Ltd reported a net income of $724 million, translating to $16.70 per diluted share, compared to $670 million or $16.26 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. The company's operating income stood at $730 million, or $16.85 per diluted share, slightly below the analyst estimate of $16.92 per share. The total revenue for the quarter was $4.7 billion, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 12.8%, which also exceeded the estimated revenue of $4.02 billion.

Performance and Challenges

The company's performance was bolstered by a significant improvement in underwriting margins and strong net investment income. Gross written premiums grew by 12.8% year-over-year, with the Reinsurance segment experiencing a 16.5% increase and the Insurance segment a 5.8% rise. However, the combined ratio for the group increased to 90.3% from 87.7% in the previous year, primarily due to higher catastrophe losses.

Financial Achievements

Everest Group Ltd achieved a record net investment income of $528 million, driven by a larger asset base and strong returns from core fixed income and alternative investments. The company's operating cash flow also improved to $1.3 billion from $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2023. These achievements are crucial for maintaining financial stability and supporting future growth in the competitive insurance industry.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income (millions) $724 $670
Operating Income (millions) $730 $627
Net Income per Diluted Share $16.70 $16.26
Operating Income per Diluted Share $16.85 $15.21
Combined Ratio 90.3% 87.7%

Segment Performance

The Reinsurance segment saw a 16.5% growth in gross written premiums, driven by increases in Property Pro-Rata, Property Catastrophe XOL, and Casualty Pro-Rata. The Insurance segment reported a 5.8% increase in gross written premiums, with notable growth in Property/Short Tail and Other Specialty lines.

Investment and Shareholders' Equity

As of June 30, 2024, Everest Group Ltd's total invested assets and cash amounted to $39.1 billion, up from $37.1 billion at the end of 2023. Shareholders' equity increased to $14.2 billion, reflecting a book value per share of $327.68. The company also repurchased $65 million worth of common shares during the quarter.

"Everest produced another strong quarter and an excellent first half of the year, with second quarter results delivering an annualized Total Shareholder Return and operating ROE of 20%, driven by solid underwriting and net investment income," said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO.

Analysis

Everest Group Ltd's strong financial performance in Q2 2024 highlights its robust business fundamentals and strategic focus on disciplined underwriting and risk selection. The company's ability to generate significant investment income and maintain strong cash flows positions it well for future growth. However, the increase in the combined ratio due to higher catastrophe losses underscores the challenges in managing risk in the insurance industry.

