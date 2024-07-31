Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.27 Meets Estimates, Rental Revenue of $58.5M Misses Estimates

Strong Rental Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions Highlight Quarter

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Rental Revenue: $58.5 million, up 10.8% year-over-year, fell short of estimates of $65.30 million.
  • Net Income: $24.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, consistent with the same quarter in the prior year.
  • Funds from Operations (FFO): $0.41 per diluted share, a $0.01 increase compared to the same quarter in 2022.
  • Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO): $0.43 per diluted share, a $0.01 increase compared to the same quarter in 2022.
  • General and Administrative (G&A) Expense: $6.0 million, including $1.7 million of stock-based compensation, up from $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Real Estate Portfolio: 1,154 properties in 47 states, with a 99.6% occupancy rate and a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 7.4 years.
  • Acquisitions: 17 properties acquired for $45.5 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.2%.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Four Corners Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust predominantly engaged in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations, with the majority of revenue generated from the real estate operations segment.

Performance Overview

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT, Financial) reported a rental revenue increase of 10.8% year-over-year to $58.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $24.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, matching analyst estimates. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $48.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share.

1818752300806729728.png

Key Financial Achievements

FCPT's financial achievements for the quarter include:

  • Rental revenue of $58.5 million, up from $52.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net income of $24.7 million, up from the prior year's $23.6 million.
  • Funds from Operations (FFO) per diluted share of $0.41, a $0.01 increase from Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) per diluted share of $0.43, up $0.01 from Q2 2023.

Operational Highlights

FCPT's operational highlights for the quarter include:

  • Acquisition of 17 properties for $45.5 million with an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.2%.
  • Rent collection rate of 99.8% for the quarter.
  • Portfolio occupancy rate of 99.6% with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 7.4 years.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Key details from the income statement and balance sheet include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Rental Revenue $58.5 million $52.8 million
Net Income $24.7 million $23.6 million
FFO per Diluted Share $0.41 $0.40
AFFO per Diluted Share $0.43 $0.42

Liquidity and Capital Markets

As of June 30, 2024, FCPT had approximately $240 million of available liquidity, including $17 million in cash and cash equivalents and $223 million in undrawn revolving credit facility capacity. The company's leverage ratio, measured by net debt to adjusted EBITDAre, stood at 5.7x.

Management Commentary

“FCPT continued its strong performance in the second quarter. We acquired $45 million of high-quality assets while maintaining pricing discipline with an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.2%,” said CEO Bill Lenehan. “With our strong existing portfolio performance and rent collections, we continue to be in a position to take advantage of opportunities that may arise.”

Conclusion

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT, Financial) demonstrated robust performance in Q2 2024, meeting analyst estimates and showcasing strong rental revenue growth and strategic acquisitions. The company's high rent collection rate and solid liquidity position it well for future opportunities in the real estate market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Four Corners Property Trust Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.