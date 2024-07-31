Alamo Group Inc (ALG) Q2 Earnings: EPS of $2.35 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $416.3 Million Falls Short

Industrial Equipment Division Shines Amid Vegetation Management Challenges

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $416.3 million, down 5.5% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $428.56 million.
  • Industrial Equipment Net Sales: $204.8 million, up 14.2% year-over-year, showcasing strong performance despite market challenges.
  • Vegetation Management Net Sales: $211.5 million, down 19.1% year-over-year, reflecting continued market softness.
  • Net Income: $28.3 million, with a fully diluted EPS of $2.35, impacted by a Gradall strike costing approximately $0.22 per share.
  • Gross Margin: $108.2 million, or 26.0% of net sales, compared to $118.1 million, or 26.8% of net sales in the prior year.
  • Total Debt Net of Cash: Improved by $60.5 million or 25.7% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Backlog: Remained healthy at $768.9 million, with Industrial Equipment backlog up 16% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Alamo Group Inc (ALG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacturing of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, leaf collection equipment, pothole patchers, zero-turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts. The company's reportable segments are Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. It generates a majority of its revenue from Vegetation Management. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

1818752781209726976.png

Quarterly Performance Overview

Alamo Group Inc (ALG, Financial) reported net sales of $416.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 5.5% decrease compared to $440.7 million in the same period last year. The company's net income for the quarter was $28.3 million, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35, which fell short of the analyst estimate of $2.72. The revenue also missed the estimated $428.56 million.

The company's performance was mixed across its segments. The Industrial Equipment segment saw a 14.2% increase in net sales to $204.8 million, while the Vegetation Management segment experienced a 19.1% decline in net sales to $211.5 million. The decline in Vegetation Management was attributed to global market softness and higher-than-normal channel inventories.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the overall decline in sales, Alamo Group Inc (ALG, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company's income from operations was $43.3 million, representing 10.4% of net sales. Additionally, the company's total debt net of cash improved by $60.5 million, or 25.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The backlog remained healthy at $768.9 million, with the Industrial Equipment backlog growing by 16% year-over-year.

However, the company faced significant challenges, particularly in the Vegetation Management segment. The segment's backlog normalized to pre-Covid levels, and market headwinds persisted in the Forestry, Tree Care, and Agricultural end markets. The company has taken cost reduction actions expected to achieve approximately $10 million in savings for the remainder of 2024, net of restructuring costs.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $416.3 million $440.7 million
Gross Margin $108.2 million (26.0%) $118.1 million (26.8%)
Net Income $28.3 million $36.4 million
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $2.35 $3.03

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Alamo Group Inc (ALG, Financial) reported total assets of $1.51 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.46 billion as of June 30, 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $118.5 million, up from $112.1 million in the previous year. Total liabilities were $526.8 million, with stockholders' equity amounting to $979.7 million.

Commentary and Outlook

"The second quarter, as expected, proved to be challenging for us despite a very strong performance from our Industrial Equipment Division. Global softness in the markets for our Vegetation Management equipment continued, and channel inventories remained above normal levels," said Jeff Leonard, Alamo Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Looking ahead, the company remains cautious about the near-term outlook, particularly for the Vegetation Management segment. However, the prospects for the Industrial Equipment Division remain strong, supported by a robust order backlog and a healthy pipeline of sales opportunities.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alamo Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.