Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $146 Million, GAAP Net Loss of $41 Million

Revenue Growth and Raised Full-Year Guidance Highlight Performance

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $146 million, up by 25% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $144.49 million.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 71%, indicating strong profitability in core operations.
  • GAAP Net Loss: ($41) million, reflecting ongoing investments and operational expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $5.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4%.
  • Ending Cash Balance: $100 million, providing a solid liquidity position for future growth initiatives.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing significant growth and an optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year. Alphatec Holdings Inc is a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and advancing products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Alphatec Holdings Inc reported total revenue of $146 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $144.49 million. This represents a 25% increase compared to the same period last year. The company also reported a GAAP gross margin of 71% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 71%.

1818753064757260288.png

Despite the impressive revenue growth, Alphatec Holdings Inc reported a GAAP net loss of $41 million. However, the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4%. The ending cash balance stood at $100 million, indicating a strong liquidity position.

Key Metrics and Achievements

Metric Value
Total Revenue $146 million
GAAP Gross Margin 71%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 71%
GAAP Operating Expenses $138 million
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $114 million
GAAP Net Loss ($41) million
Adjusted EBITDA $5.6 million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4%
Ending Cash Balance $100 million

Corporate Highlights and Strategic Initiatives

Alphatec Holdings Inc launched EOS InsightTM, integrating EOS imaging, automation, and AI into spine operating rooms. The company also expanded its U.S. footprint, reflected in a record 244 surgeon training engagements and a 20% growth in new surgeon adoption. Over $50 million of revenue-generating assets were deployed to capitalize on new surgeon adoption and market disruption.

“In the second quarter, ATEC’s procedural thesis perpetuated best-in-class top line growth and fueled the accomplishment of several milestones,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Outlook for Full-Year 2024

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, Alphatec Holdings Inc has raised its revenue guidance to $602 million, up from the previous expectation of $601 million. This includes surgical revenue of $537 million and EOS revenue of $65 million. The company also expects non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of approximately $25.5 million, compared to the previous expectation of $23.0 million.

Analysis and Conclusion

Alphatec Holdings Inc's strong revenue growth and raised full-year guidance indicate a positive trajectory for the company. The launch of innovative products like EOS InsightTM and the expansion of its U.S. footprint are likely to drive future growth. However, the company must address its GAAP net loss to ensure long-term profitability. Overall, Alphatec Holdings Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its potential in the medical devices and instruments industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alphatec Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.