Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.04, Revenue of $187.4M Beats Estimates

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Summary
  • Net Loss: $7.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, significantly reduced from $47.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $187.4 million for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $183.65 million.
  • Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO): $43.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, up from $37.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Same Store Cash NOI: Increased by 0.1% year-over-year, while Same Store NOI decreased by 1.3% for Q2 2024.
  • Leasing Activity: Leased 198,505 square feet in Q2 2024, with a weighted average initial rent of $74.55 per square foot.
  • Dividend: Declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.035 per common share, paid on July 15, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Paramount Group Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning, operating, managing, acquiring, and redeveloping high-quality, Class A office properties in select central business district (CBD) submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. The company operates in two geographical segments: New York and San Francisco. Paramount Group derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from leasing its offices to tenants.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE, Financial) reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This is a significant improvement compared to the net loss of $47.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, reported for the same period in 2023. The previous year's loss included a $23.1 million non-cash real estate impairment loss and $13.0 million in non-cash straight-line rent receivable write-offs.

Despite the improvement, the company faced challenges such as a 1.3% decrease in Same Store Net Operating Income (NOI) and a 280 basis point drop in same store leased occupancy, primarily due to the expiration of Clifford Chance’s lease at 31 West 52nd Street in New York.

Financial Achievements

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE, Financial) reported Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) attributable to common stockholders of $43.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, up from $37.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. This increase is noteworthy as Core FFO is a key metric for REITs, reflecting the company's ability to generate cash from its operations.

1818753230667149312.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Rental Revenue $179.7 million $165.5 million
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $(7.8) million $(47.5) million
Core FFO $43.4 million $37.1 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Paramount Group Inc (PGRE, Financial) reported total assets of $7.9 billion, a slight decrease from $8.0 billion as of December 31, 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $307.5 million, down from $428.2 million at the end of 2023. Total liabilities were $3.8 billion, compared to $4.0 billion at the end of 2023.

Operational Metrics

During Q2 2024, Paramount Group Inc (PGRE, Financial) leased 198,505 square feet, with a weighted average initial rent of $74.55 per square foot. However, the company experienced a decrease in same store leased occupancy to 86.3% from 89.1% in the previous quarter.

Guidance

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE, Financial) updated its full-year 2024 guidance, estimating a net loss attributable to common stockholders between $0.11 and $0.07 per diluted share. The company also expects Core FFO to be between $0.76 and $0.80 per diluted share, aligning with the midpoint of its prior guidance.

Analysis

While Paramount Group Inc (PGRE, Financial) showed improvement in its net loss and Core FFO, the decrease in same store NOI and leased occupancy presents challenges. The company's ability to navigate these issues while maintaining its revenue growth will be crucial for future performance.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Paramount Group Inc for further details.

