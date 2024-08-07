LSB Industries Inc (LXU) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.13 Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses at $140 Million

LSB Industries Inc (LXU) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Report

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $140 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $148.52 million.
  • Net Income: $10 million, a decrease from $25 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.13, compared to $0.33 for the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $41 million, down from $47 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $41 million, with Capital Expenditures of $15 million.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately 0.8 million shares repurchased during the quarter, totaling 1.5 million shares year-to-date.
  • Debt Repurchase: $64 million in principal amount of Senior Secured Notes repurchased during the quarter, with total debt at approximately $486 million as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, LSB Industries Inc (LXU, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. LSB Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of chemical products in the United States, catering to the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets.

Performance Overview

LSB Industries Inc (LXU, Financial) reported net sales of $140 million for Q2 2024, a decline from $166 million in the same quarter of 2023. The company posted a net income of $10 million, down from $25 million in Q2 2023. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.13, compared to $0.33 in the previous year. Despite the decline in revenue, the EPS exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.11.

1818753584154701824.png

Key Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $41 million, down from $47 million in Q2 2023. Cash flow from operations was robust at $41 million, with capital expenditures amounting to $15 million. The company repurchased approximately 0.8 million shares of common stock during the quarter and 1.5 million shares year-to-date. Additionally, LSB Industries repurchased $64 million in principal amount of Senior Secured Notes during the quarter, bringing the total debt to approximately $486 million as of June 30, 2024. The company held total cash of approximately $216 million at the end of the quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change
Net Sales $140,073 $165,845 -15.5%
Net Income $10,000 $25,000 -60%
Diluted EPS $0.13 $0.33 -60.6%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

LSB Industries Inc (LXU, Financial) reported a total debt of approximately $486 million and total cash of $216 million as of June 30, 2024. The company generated $41 million in cash flow from operations and invested $15 million in capital expenditures during the quarter.

Market Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

LSB Industries Inc (LXU, Financial) highlighted several strategic initiatives and market outlooks in its earnings report. The company signed a five-year agreement to supply low carbon ammonium nitrate solution (ANS) to Freeport Minerals Corporation. This agreement is seen as a significant step towards achieving decarbonization initiatives.

"Our second quarter was highlighted by our landmark agreement to supply Freeport Minerals with low carbon ANS for use in their copper mining operations," stated Mark Behrman, LSB Industries' President and CEO.

The company also noted that its profitability improved sequentially due to better pricing compared to the first quarter of 2024. However, year-over-year pricing for key products like UAN and AN was lower, impacting overall sales.

Product Sales and Pricing

Product Sales ($ in Thousands) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
AN & Nitric Acid $58,442 $69,561 -16%
Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) $42,808 $40,905 5%
Ammonia $28,448 $39,612 -28%
Other $10,375 $15,767 -34%

Conclusion

While LSB Industries Inc (LXU, Financial) faced challenges with lower sales and net income compared to the previous year, the company demonstrated resilience through strategic agreements and effective cash flow management. The focus on low carbon products and ongoing investments in facility reliability and safety are expected to drive future growth and stability.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LSB Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.