Haverty Furniture (HVT) Q2 Earnings: EPS of $0.27 Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses at $178.6 Million

Revenue and Earnings Below Expectations Amid Challenging Market Conditions

46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $178.6 million, fell short of estimates of $184.48 million.
  • Net Income: $4.4 million, down from $11.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.27, compared to $0.70 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $108.0 million, representing 60.4% of sales, slightly down from 60.5% in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $1.5 million, a significant improvement from negative $0.4 million in the same period last year.
  • Store Expansion: Announced the addition of a second store in the Indianapolis market, with plans to open a net of five new stores in 2024 and 2025.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting the operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Haverty Furniture Companies Inc is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories, operating primarily in the Southern and Midwestern U.S.

1818753905828458496.png

Performance Overview

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT, Financial) reported net sales of $178.6 million for Q2 2024, a decline from $206.3 million in Q2 2023. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $184.48 million. The company’s net income for the quarter was $4.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the same period last year. This also beat the analyst estimate of $0.17 per share.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $178.6 million $206.3 million
Gross Profit $108.0 million $124.9 million
Net Income $4.4 million $11.8 million
Diluted EPS $0.27 $0.70

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

The decline in sales and profitability reflects the challenging market conditions and a downturn in demand. Clarence H. Smith, Chairman and CEO, commented,

"Our teams are continuing to evaluate all aspects of our business from top-line growth to operating efficiencies and cost reductions during this period in the demand cycle. Our experience informs these decisions and we are mindful of measures taken in the near-term and their potential impact on the Havertys brand."

Despite the downturn, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT, Financial) is making strategic investments, including the addition of a second store in the Indianapolis market and plans to open a net of five new stores in 2024 and 2025. These initiatives are aimed at positioning the company for greater success when the economic cycle improves.

Financial Achievements and Liquidity

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT, Financial) maintains a strong financial position with $116.1 million in cash at the end of the period. The company generated $17.5 million in operating cash flow and reported free cash flow of $1.5 million for the first six months of 2024. This liquidity enables the company to continue making important investments even during demand downturns.

Income Statement Highlights

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT, Financial) reported net sales of $362.6 million, down from $431.0 million in the same period last year. Gross profit was $219.0 million, compared to $257.7 million in the prior year. Selling, general, and administrative expenses totaled $212.5 million, resulting in a net income of $6.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT, Financial) reported total assets of $642.1 million, with total liabilities of $335.0 million and stockholders' equity of $307.1 million. The company’s cash flow from operating activities was $17.5 million, while capital expenditures amounted to $16.0 million.

Conclusion

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT, Financial) faces significant challenges due to the current economic environment, reflected in its lower-than-expected revenue and earnings. However, the company’s strategic investments and strong liquidity position may provide a foundation for future growth as market conditions improve.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Haverty Furniture Companies Inc for further details.

