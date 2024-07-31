New York Mortgage Trust Inc Reports Q2 2024 Net Loss of $0.29 Per Share, Revenue at $23.48 Million

Net Loss and Revenue Below Expectations

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Loss: $26.03 million attributable to common stockholders, translating to a loss of $0.29 per share.
  • Interest Income: $90.78 million, with a net interest income of $19.04 million.
  • Book Value: $9.69 per common share at the end of the period, with an adjusted book value of $11.02 per common share.
  • Dividends: Declared $0.20 per common share for the quarter.
  • Economic Return: Negative 3.13% on book value and negative 2.52% on adjusted book value.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets, reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $26.03 million, or $0.29 per share, missing the analyst estimate of $0.01 earnings per share. Revenue for the quarter was $23.48 million, also matching the estimated $23.48 million.

Company Overview

New York Mortgage Trust Inc is a REIT that focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, distressed residential assets, second mortgages, Agency RMBS, and other mortgage-related assets.

Performance and Challenges

The company's net loss of $26.03 million for Q2 2024 is a significant concern, especially when compared to the analyst estimates. The comprehensive loss per share was also $0.29. The yield on average interest-earning assets was 6.46%, while the net interest spread stood at 1.33%. These metrics indicate that while the company is generating income from its assets, the spread between interest income and interest expense is relatively narrow.

Financial Achievements

Despite the losses, New York Mortgage Trust Inc made several strategic investments and financing activities during the quarter. The company purchased approximately $467.5 million of Agency RMBS with an average coupon of 6.00% and $420.7 million in residential loans with an average gross coupon of 10.42%. Additionally, the company completed a securitization of business purpose loans, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $241.6 million.

1818753997062959104.png

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024
Interest Income $90.78 million
Interest Expense $71.73 million
Net Interest Income $19.04 million
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $(26.03) million
Net Loss Per Share $(0.29)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the company reported total assets of $8.23 billion and total liabilities of $6.76 billion. The book value per common share was $9.69, while the adjusted book value per common share was $11.02. The company also repurchased 587,347 shares of common stock for approximately $3.5 million at an average repurchase price of $5.95 per share.

Management Commentary

"Recent interest rate market activity is falling in line with moderating inflation and an expected slowing of the economy, as evidenced by a 29 basis point decline in the 2-year Treasury yield from its second quarter peak. In anticipation of these events, we continued our capital rotation plan to divest from lower current yield portfolio assets while simultaneously utilizing excess liquidity to raise Company recurring income." - Jason Serrano, Chief Executive Officer

Analysis

New York Mortgage Trust Inc's performance in Q2 2024 highlights the challenges faced by REITs in a fluctuating interest rate environment. The company's strategic investments and capital rotation plan are aimed at improving future income, but the current financial results indicate significant hurdles. The narrow net interest spread and the comprehensive loss per share are areas of concern that investors should monitor closely.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from New York Mortgage Trust Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.