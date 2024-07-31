Star Group LP Reports Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.11), Revenue at $331.6 Million

Revenue Growth and Reduced Net Loss Highlight Performance

45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Increased by 10.5% to $331.6 million, up from $300.1 million in the prior-year period.
  • Net Loss: Decreased by $12.9 million to $11.0 million, compared to a net loss of $23.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved significantly, with a loss of $4.1 million versus a $22.9 million loss in the prior-year period.
  • Volume of Home Heating Oil and Propane Sold: Increased by 25.3% to 37.7 million gallons, up from 30.1 million gallons in the previous year.
  • Net Income for Nine Months: Increased by $18.6 million to $70.3 million, compared to $51.7 million in the prior-year period.
  • Year-to-Date Adjusted EBITDA: Rose by $13.0 million to $141.3 million, reflecting higher margins and increased profitability from services and installations.
  • Acquisition Announcement: Entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a high-quality fuel oil dealer for approximately $35 million, expected to add 19 million gallons of heating oil annually.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Star Group LP (SGU, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter, ending June 30, 2024. Star Group LP is a leading provider of home heating products and services, including heating and air conditioning equipment, home security, and plumbing services, operating primarily in the U.S.

Performance Overview

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Star Group LP reported a 10.5% increase in total revenue, reaching $331.6 million compared to $300.1 million in the same period last year. This growth was driven by higher volumes sold and increased selling prices for petroleum products. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold rose by 25.3% to 37.7 million gallons, despite a slight offset from net customer attrition.

1818754110313361408.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Star Group LP's net loss for the quarter decreased significantly by $12.9 million, resulting in a net loss of $11.0 million. This improvement was primarily due to an $18.9 million reduction in Adjusted EBITDA loss and a $0.7 million decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a $5.1 million decrease in income tax benefit and a $2.0 million unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments.

“As the summer progresses, we continue to post solid results, benefitting from both higher volumes and improved per gallon gross margins in the recent quarter versus fiscal 2023,” said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Total Revenue $331.6 million $300.1 million
Net Loss $(11.0) million $(23.9) million
Adjusted EBITDA Loss $(4.1) million $(22.9) million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Star Group LP's balance sheet showed total assets of $865.5 million as of June 30, 2024, slightly down from $875.5 million as of September 30, 2023. The company maintained a stable cash position with $45.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Notably, the company reported a decrease in current liabilities to $331.1 million from $364.9 million, reflecting improved financial management.

Analysis and Outlook

Star Group LP's performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 demonstrates resilience and strategic growth, particularly in increasing revenue and reducing net loss. The company's ability to enhance per-gallon margins and expand through acquisitions positions it well within the competitive landscape of the oil and gas industry. However, challenges such as customer attrition and fluctuating derivative values remain areas to monitor.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Star Group LP for further details.

