DLH Holdings Corp Q3 Earnings: EPS of $0.08 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $100.7 Million Falls Short

Revenue and Earnings Decline Amid Contract Transitions

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $100.7 million, fell short of estimates of $103.00 million and down from $102.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.08 per diluted share, below analyst estimates of $0.14 and down from $0.12 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $1.1 million, a decrease from $1.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • EBITDA: $10.0 million, down from $11.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Total Debt: Reduced to $166.5 million as of June 30, 2024, from $170.8 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Contract Backlog: $670.5 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $736.2 million as of March 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2024. DLH Holdings Corp is a provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and program management solutions in the United States, serving several government agencies, including the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Performance Overview

DLH Holdings Corp reported third-quarter revenue of $100.7 million, a slight decrease from $102.2 million in the same period last year. This decline reflects growth in the Department of Health and Human Services portfolio, offset by small business set-aside contract conversions. Earnings for the quarter were $1.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, down from $1.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

1818754185500454912.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue decline, DLH Holdings Corp managed to reduce its total debt from $170.8 million as of March 31, 2024, to $166.5 million as of June 30, 2024. The company also reported an EBITDA of $10.0 million for the third quarter, compared to $11.4 million in the same period last year.

The third quarter results depict the dynamic nature of our Company, with growth in key markets being offset by some of our contracts transitioning to small businesses, impacting our top line," said Zach Parker, DLH President and Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Revenue $100.7 million $102.2 million
Net Income $1.1 million $1.7 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.08 $0.12
EBITDA $10.0 million $11.4 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

DLH Holdings Corp reported total assets of $324.96 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $339.84 million as of September 30, 2023. The company generated $4.6 million in operating cash during the third quarter and had cash of $0.4 million at the end of the period. The debt reduction of $4.3 million during the quarter was attributed to voluntary prepayments applied to floating rate debt.

Analysis and Future Outlook

The company's performance in the third quarter highlights the challenges of transitioning contracts and the impact of federal procurement delays. However, the reduction in debt and strong cash flow are positive indicators. The backlog of $670.5 million, including $141.5 million in funded backlog, suggests potential for future growth.

Despite the complexity and delays of federal procurement, our robust pipeline of qualified new business continues to offer substantial growth opportunities in our core markets for the future," added Parker.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from DLH Holdings Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.