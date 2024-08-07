Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.42, Revenue at $156.2 Million

Revenue and Profit Surge Amid Strategic Initiatives

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $156.2 million, up 14.0% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: $40.5 million, representing 25.9% of revenue, up from 20.0% in the prior year.
  • Operating Profit: $10.0 million, a significant increase from $0.7 million a year ago.
  • Net Income: $6.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior year.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: $37.1 million, down from $57.3 million in the previous year.
  • Total Debt: Reduced to $50.0 million from $59.9 million year-over-year.
  • Net Debt: Decreased to $12.8 million from $57.8 million in the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its second quarter 2024 results. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in consumer, commercial, and specialty small appliances and specialty retail. It designs, markets, and distributes small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels.

1818754489910456320.png

Performance Overview

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB, Financial) reported a significant increase in revenue and profit for Q2 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Total revenue for the quarter was $156.2 million, a 14.0% increase from $137.1 million in Q2 2023. This growth was driven by higher volume and a favorable product mix, with notable increases in the US, Mexican, and Latin American consumer markets, as well as the global commercial market. However, revenue decreased in the Canadian consumer market.

Gross profit for the quarter was $40.5 million, or 25.9% of total revenue, compared to $27.4 million, or 20.0%, in the prior year period. The 590 basis point expansion in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower product costs and a favorable product mix.

Financial Achievements

Operating profit saw a substantial increase, reaching $10.0 million compared to $0.7 million in Q2 2023. This improvement was largely attributed to the expansion in gross profit. Net income for the quarter was $6.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $156.2 million $137.1 million
Gross Profit $40.5 million $27.4 million
Operating Profit $10.0 million $0.7 million
Net Income $6.0 million $0.1 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $37.1 million compared to $57.3 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to significant excess inventory reduction activities in 2023. Capital expenditures remained consistent at $1.5 million for both periods. The company allocated its strong cash flow to fund the acquisition of HealthBeacon and return value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

On June 30, 2024, net debt was $12.8 million, a significant reduction from $57.8 million on June 30, 2023. The company paid $3.1 million in dividends during Q2 2024 and repurchased 220,212 shares of its Class A common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $4.0 million.

Strategic Initiatives and Outlook

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB, Financial) continues to focus on its six strategic initiatives aimed at driving revenue growth, expanding margins, and generating strong cash flow over time. These initiatives include driving core growth, gaining share in the premium market, accelerating growth of Hamilton Beach Health, leading in the global commercial market, accelerating digital transformation, and leveraging partnerships and acquisitions.

The company expects a modest increase in revenue and a significant increase in operating profit for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, driven by gross margin expansion. The termination of its over-funded US defined benefit pension plan is expected to be completed in Q3 2024, potentially freeing up cash flow in 2025 and 2026.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB, Financial) remains committed to its strategic initiatives and is optimistic about its ability to deliver above-market revenue performance and significant operating profit growth in the coming years.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.