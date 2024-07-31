Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.86 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $129.5 Million

Record Sales and Profitability Despite Weather Challenges

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $129.5 million, up 11.3% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $119.17 million.
  • Gross Profit: $25.8 million, a 14.8% increase year-over-year, setting a new record.
  • Net Income: $8.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $16.2 million, significantly up from the previous year's second quarter.
  • Backlog: $282 million, with backlog including confirmed orders at $348 million for the Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment.
  • Order Book: $62 million for the Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment, up from $52 million in the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that exceeded analyst expectations. The company reported net sales of $129.5 million, an 11.3% increase year-over-year, and a net income of $0.86 per diluted share, surpassing the estimated earnings per share of $0.67. The revenue also exceeded the estimated $119.17 million.

1818754511095885824.png

Company Overview

Northwest Pipe Co is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments: the Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) segment, which produces large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for water infrastructure applications, and the Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment, which manufactures stormwater and wastewater technology products, high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products, and other environmental and engineered solutions.

Performance Highlights

Northwest Pipe Co's performance in Q2 2024 was marked by significant achievements and some challenges. The company reported record net sales of $89.5 million for the SPP segment, driven by a 56% increase in tons produced. Gross profit also reached a record $25.8 million, a 14.8% increase year-over-year. Despite weather-related disruptions in Texas, the company managed to maintain strong production and order intake.

“Our second quarter results were very strong despite the weather-related challenges we encountered in Texas which disrupted production, shipping, and order intake,” said Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Pipe Company.

Financial Achievements

Northwest Pipe Co's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the context of the industrial products sector. The company generated strong net cash provided by operating activities of $22.3 million, a significant increase from $1.2 million in the same quarter last year. This robust cash flow underscores the company's effective working capital management and operational efficiency.

Segment Performance

Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe Segment (SPP):

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $89.5 million $77.3 million
Gross Profit $17.0 million $12.6 million
Backlog $282 million $292 million

The SPP segment saw a 15.9% increase in net sales and a 35.1% increase in gross profit, primarily due to increased volume and changes in product mix.

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems Segment (Precast):

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $40.0 million $39.1 million
Gross Profit $8.8 million $9.9 million
Order Book $62 million $58 million

The Precast segment experienced a modest 2.2% increase in net sales, but gross profit decreased by 10.9% due to changes in product mix.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Northwest Pipe Co had $75.9 million in outstanding revolving loan borrowings and an additional borrowing capacity of approximately $47 million. The company also repurchased approximately 18,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $31.81, totaling $0.6 million.

Analysis

Northwest Pipe Co's strong financial performance in Q2 2024 highlights its resilience and operational efficiency. The company's ability to generate significant cash flow and maintain a robust backlog in the SPP segment positions it well for future growth. However, challenges such as weather-related disruptions and changes in product mix in the Precast segment need to be addressed to sustain long-term profitability.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Northwest Pipe Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.