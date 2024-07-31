Antero Resources Corp Reports Q2 2024 Net Loss of $66 Million, Adjusted EBITDAX of $151 Million, and Free Cash Flow Deficit of $63 Million

Company Highlights Increased Liquids Production and Capital Efficiency Gains

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Natural Gas Production: Averaged 2.1 Bcf/d, a decline of 4% year-over-year.
  • Liquids Production: Averaged 212 MBbl/d, an increase of 10% year-over-year, now representing 37% of total production.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $66 million, with an adjusted net loss of $60 million (Non-GAAP).
  • Adjusted EBITDAX: Achieved $151 million (Non-GAAP), with net cash provided by operating activities at $143 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Recorded a deficit of $63 million for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Investment Grade Rating: Achieved an upgrade from S&P to BBB- and entered into a new unsecured credit facility.
  • ESG Report: Published the 7th Annual ESG Report, highlighting a 78% reduction in methane intensity and a 59% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions since 2019.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Antero Resources Corp (AR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2024. Antero Resources Corp, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2023, the company reported proven reserves of 18.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,483 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2023 at a ratio of 35% liquids and 65% natural gas.

Performance and Challenges

During the second quarter of 2024, Antero Resources Corp (AR, Financial) faced a mixed performance. Natural gas production averaged 2.1 Bcf/d, marking a 4% decline from the same period last year. However, liquids production saw a 10% increase, averaging 212 MBbl/d and now representing 37% of total production. The company realized a pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $2.98 per Mcfe, a $1.09 per Mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing, which averaged $1.89 per MMBtu.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Antero Resources Corp (AR, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company reported an adjusted EBITDAX of $151 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $143 million. Additionally, Antero achieved an investment-grade rating following an upgrade from S&P and entered into a new unsecured credit facility.

1818756511774699520.png

Income Statement Highlights

Antero Resources Corp (AR, Financial) reported a net loss of $66 million for the second quarter of 2024, with an adjusted net loss of $60 million. The following table summarizes key financial data:

Metric Q2 2023 Q2 2024
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $155,263 $143,499
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities ($287,236) ($187,315)
Free Cash Flow ($163,938) ($63,153)

Operational Efficiency

During the quarter, Antero Resources Corp (AR, Financial) averaged a record 11.9 completion stages per day, including a monthly record of 12.8 stages per day in May. The company also averaged over 18,000 lateral feet per well for completed wells, 16% above the prior quarterly record. Additionally, Antero recorded the second-highest production rate per well for a pad in company history, averaging 37 MMcfe/d per well over 60 days.

Commentary from Management

Paul Rady, Chairman, CEO, and President of Antero Resources, commented, "During the second quarter we continued to deliver strong capital efficiency results. We set a new quarterly completion record of nearly 12 stages per day. These faster completion times have reduced our cycle times to approximately 140 days in 2024, a dramatic reduction of 67% from just five years ago."
Michael Kennedy, CFO of Antero Resources, added, "Our quarterly financial results continue to benefit from our significant exposure to liquids prices. Although natural gas production was down 4% from the year-ago period, our liquids production increased 10% year-over-year, and now represents a record high 37% of our total revenue."

2024 Full-Year Guidance Updates

Antero Resources Corp (AR, Financial) has increased its full-year 2024 production guidance to 3.375 to 3.425 Bcfe/d, driven by stronger well performance, higher liquids volumes, and capital efficiency gains. The company also raised its full-year 2024 C3+ NGL realized price guidance to a range of $1.00 to $2.00 per barrel premium to Mont Belvieu, reflecting higher expected realizations from take-in-kind transactions.

For more detailed financial information and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Antero Resources Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.