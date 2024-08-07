FMC Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.35, Revenue of $1.04 Billion, Both Beat Estimates

FMC Corp (FMC) Reports Strong Q2 2024 Earnings, Updates Full-Year Outlook

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.04 billion, up 2% year-over-year, beat estimates of $1.038 billion.
  • GAAP Net Income: $295 million, a significant increase from $32.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.35 per diluted share, a substantial rise from $0.24 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $202 million, up 8% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $280 million, an improvement of $187 million versus Q2 2023.
  • Full-Year Revenue Outlook: Updated to a range of $4.30 billion to $4.50 billion, reflecting a 2% decline at the midpoint versus 2022.
  • Full-Year Adjusted EPS Outlook: Revised to a range of $3.02 to $3.64, a decline of 12% at the midpoint versus 2022.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, FMC Corp (FMC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. FMC Corp, a global crop protection company, reported revenue of $1.04 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.038 billion. The company also reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63, significantly higher than the estimated $0.48.

Company Overview

FMC Corp (FMC, Financial) is a pure-play global crop protection company with a balanced product portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through strategic acquisitions, FMC has become one of the five largest patented crop protection companies, focusing on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its robust research and development pipeline.

Performance and Challenges

FMC Corp's performance in Q2 2024 was marked by a 2% increase in revenue compared to Q2 2023, driven by a 14% increase in volume. However, this growth was partially offset by a 10% decrease in price and a 2% foreign currency headwind. The company faced competitive pressures and provided one-time incentives to customers to help lower inventory costs.

Despite these challenges, FMC's performance is crucial as it reflects the company's ability to navigate market dynamics and maintain growth. The competitive pricing environment and currency fluctuations remain significant challenges that could impact future performance.

Financial Achievements

FMC Corp reported several financial achievements in Q2 2024:

  • Revenue of $1.04 billion, up 2% year-over-year and 4% organically.
  • Consolidated GAAP net income of $295 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $202 million, up 8% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.63, up 26% year-over-year.
  • GAAP cash from operations of $292 million, an increase of $161 million year-over-year.
  • Free cash flow of $280 million, an improvement of $187 million year-over-year.

1818756842550095872.png

These achievements are significant for FMC Corp as they demonstrate the company's ability to generate strong cash flow and profitability, which are critical for sustaining growth and investing in new product development in the agriculture industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from FMC Corp's income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.04 billion $1.02 billion
Gross Margin $398.1 million $432.8 million
Net Income $295.1 million $30.5 million
Adjusted EPS $0.63 $0.50

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

FMC Corp's balance sheet and cash flow statement reveal a strong financial position:

  • GAAP cash from operations: $292 million, up $161 million year-over-year.
  • Free cash flow: $280 million, up $187 million year-over-year.

These metrics are important as they indicate the company's ability to generate cash, manage debt, and invest in growth opportunities.

Commentary and Outlook

"Demand improved during the second quarter resulting in a pronounced increase in our sales volumes, most notably within the United States and Brazil, despite customers continuing to actively manage inventory," said Pierre Brondeau, FMC chairman and chief executive officer. "Higher sales, as well as cost benefits from our ongoing restructuring, led to adjusted EBITDA toward the high end of our guidance range."

FMC Corp has updated its full-year 2024 outlook:

  • Revenue: $4.30 billion to $4.50 billion, a 2% decline at the midpoint versus 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $880 million to $940 million, a 7% decline at the midpoint versus 2023.
  • Adjusted EPS: $3.02 to $3.64, a 12% decline at the midpoint versus 2023.
  • Free cash flow: $400 million to $500 million.

Analysis

FMC Corp's Q2 2024 performance exceeded analyst expectations, demonstrating resilience in a challenging market environment. The company's ability to grow revenue and EPS, despite competitive pressures and currency headwinds, is a positive indicator of its operational strength. However, the updated full-year outlook reflects cautious optimism, with anticipated declines in revenue, EBITDA, and EPS. Investors should monitor FMC's ability to manage costs and drive volume growth in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FMC Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.