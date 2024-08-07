Noble Corp PLC Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.34 Beats Estimate of $0.67, Revenue of $693M Exceeds $635.33M Estimate

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations Amid Strategic Acquisition

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $693 million, surpassing estimates of $635.33 million.
  • Net Income: $195 million, a significant increase from $95 million in the previous quarter.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP EPS): $1.34, well above the analyst estimate of $0.67.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $271 million, up 48% sequentially from $183 million in Q1 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow: $(26) million, impacted by a significant working capital build.
  • Dividend Increase: Q3 dividend raised to $0.50 per share, the highest payout in the U.S. oilfield services sector.
  • Marketed Fleet Utilization: Improved to 78% for floaters and 77% for jackups, reflecting increased utilization.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Noble Corp PLC (NE, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its second quarter 2024 results. Noble Corp PLC is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry, providing contract drilling services with a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. The company focuses on a high-specification fleet of floating and jackup rigs deployed in oil and gas basins worldwide.

Performance Overview

Noble Corp PLC reported a net income of $195 million for Q2 2024, significantly higher than the $95 million reported in Q1 2024. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.34, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.67. The company's total revenue for the quarter was $693 million, exceeding the estimated $635.33 million.

1818757018962522112.png

Key Financial Achievements

The company's Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $271 million, a 48% increase from the previous quarter's $183 million. This improvement was driven by key contract startups and increased utilization. Noble's marketed fleet utilization rose to 78% from 72% in Q1 2024, reflecting higher operational efficiency.

Robert W. Eifler, President and CEO of Noble Corporation plc, stated, "Our second quarter results reflect a strong earnings improvement driven by key contract startups, resulting in a 48% sequential improvement in Adjusted EBITDA."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $693 million $639 million $637 million
Net Income $195 million $95 million $66 million
Adjusted EBITDA $271 million $183 million $188 million
Diluted EPS $1.34 $0.66 $0.45

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Noble Corp PLC reported a total debt principal value of $635 million and cash and cash equivalents of $163 million. The company generated $107 million in net cash from operating activities during Q2 2024, although free cash flow was negative at $(26) million due to significant working capital build.

Strategic Developments and Outlook

Noble Corp PLC announced the acquisition of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., expected to close by Q1 2025. This acquisition is anticipated to bolster Noble's position in deepwater drilling. Additionally, the company increased its Q3 dividend to $0.50 per share, the highest in the U.S. oilfield services sector.

Mr. Eifler commented, "We are extremely excited to be progressing toward closing the highly accretive acquisition of Diamond, which represents a critical milestone in our First Choice journey through the formation of an industry-leading deepwater fleet."

Operational Highlights

Noble's marketed fleet of sixteen floaters was 78% contracted in Q2 2024, with leading edge dayrates for tier-1 drillships firm in the high $400,000s to low $500,000s per day range. The utilization of the company's thirteen marketed jackups improved to 77%, up from 67% in the prior quarter.

Conclusion

Noble Corp PLC's strong Q2 2024 performance, driven by increased utilization and strategic acquisitions, positions the company well for future growth. The company's financial achievements and operational efficiency underscore its robust standing in the offshore drilling industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Noble Corp PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.