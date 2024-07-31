On July 31, 2024, Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial performance. Alkami Technology Inc, a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider, reported GAAP total revenue of $82.2 million, surpassing the estimated $81.41 million. The company also reported a GAAP net loss of $(12.3) million, which is an improvement from the $(17.8) million loss in the same quarter last year.

Company Overview

Alkami Technology Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions for financial institutions (FIs) in the United States. The Alkami Platform enables FIs to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and improve operational efficiency through a proprietary, true cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Performance Highlights

Alkami Technology Inc's performance in Q2 2024 was marked by several key achievements:

GAAP total revenue of $82.2 million, a 24.9% increase compared to the year-ago quarter.

GAAP gross margin of 59.4%, up from 53.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 63.2%, compared to 58.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $(2.5) million in the year-ago quarter.

Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In the second quarter, we delivered another quarter of tremendous operating and financial results. We ended the second quarter with 18.6 million live registered users, up 2.7 million compared to the prior-year quarter, and delivered excellent performance from new client wins, add-on sales, and renewals."

Financial Achievements

Alkami Technology Inc's financial achievements are noteworthy, especially in the competitive software industry. The company achieved a 25% total revenue growth for the quarter, with a notable 28% growth in subscription revenue. This growth underscores Alkami's ability to expand its market share and enhance user satisfaction.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 GAAP Total Revenue $82.2 million $65.8 million GAAP Gross Margin 59.4% 53.9% GAAP Net Loss $(12.3) million $(17.8) million Adjusted EBITDA $4.6 million $(2.5) million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Alkami Technology Inc's balance sheet remains robust with total assets of $403.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $399.8 million at the end of 2023. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $61.4 million, up from $40.9 million at the end of 2023. This increase in cash reserves is a positive indicator of the company's liquidity and financial health.

Analysis and Outlook

Alkami Technology Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024 highlights its ability to grow revenue and improve margins despite ongoing challenges. The company's focus on expanding its user base and enhancing its digital banking solutions has positioned it well for future growth. With a positive outlook for the third quarter and the full fiscal year 2024, Alkami Technology Inc is on track to achieve its long-term financial objectives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alkami Technology Inc for further details.