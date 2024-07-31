Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.47 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $130.8M Falls Short

Q2 Earnings Miss Analyst Estimates, Revenue Falls Short

  • Revenue: $130.8 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $137.60 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.47, compared to $0.91 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $8.26 million, down from $16.19 million in the same period last year.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, payable on August 30, 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities was $26.1 million for the first six months of 2024, up from $21.8 million in the same period last year.
  • Gross Margin: 22.3%, down from 26.7% in the same quarter last year.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 477,917 shares at an average cost of $42.41 per share, representing approximately 3% of outstanding shares.
On July 31, 2024, Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported net sales of $130.8 million and diluted earnings of 47¢ per share, falling short of analyst estimates of $137.60 million in revenue and 76¢ earnings per share.

Company Overview

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc and its subsidiary are principally engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The company's design and manufacturing operations are in the United States, and almost all product content is domestic. The company has two reportable operating segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors located in the United States. The castings segment manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. It generates maximum income from the sale of firearms.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Sturm Ruger & Co Inc reported net sales of $130.8 million, a decrease from $142.8 million in the same period of 2023. Diluted earnings per share also declined to 47¢ from 91¢ in the previous year. The company attributed the decline in consumer demand in the firearms market as a significant challenge.

“Although consumer demand in the firearms market declined from the second quarter of last year, the estimated sell-through of our products from our independent distributors to retailers bucked this trend and increased during the same period,” said CEO Christopher J. Killoy.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Sturm Ruger & Co Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share, approximately 40% of net income, for stockholders of record as of August 15, 2024, payable on August 30, 2024. Additionally, the company repurchased 477,917 shares of its stock at an average cost of $42.41 per share, representing approximately 3% of its outstanding shares.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $130.8 million $142.8 million
Diluted EPS 47¢ 91¢
Gross Profit $29.2 million $38.1 million
Operating Income $9.0 million $18.4 million
Net Income $8.3 million $16.2 million

Analysis

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc's performance in Q2 2024 reflects the broader challenges faced by the firearms industry, including fluctuating consumer demand. However, the company's strategic initiatives, such as the introduction of new products and operational efficiencies, have shown positive results. The increase in production by 18% from the first quarter, despite a reduction in headcount, is a testament to these efforts.

“We remain focused on the long-term goal of creating shareholder value. Our disciplined pricing and promotion strategy may not always benefit current period sales and profitability, but instead enhances our long-term performance and promotes consistency throughout the distribution channel,” added Killoy.

Overall, while Sturm Ruger & Co Inc faces short-term challenges, its strategic initiatives and strong balance sheet position it well for long-term growth and stability in the volatile firearms market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sturm Ruger & Co Inc for further details.

