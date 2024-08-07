Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates at $69.9M, EPS Misses at -$0.45

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $69.9 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $68.21 million.
  • Net Loss: $12.5 million, translating to a loss of $0.45 per share.
  • Operating Loss: $3.9 million, compared to an operating income of $2.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Direct Vessel Profit (DVP): $20.3 million, down from $30.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Average Day Rates: $19,141, a 25.5% increase from the second quarter of 2022.
  • Utilization Rate: 69%, a decrease from 78% in the second quarter of 2022 but an increase from 62% in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Contracted Revenue Backlog: $403.9 million, with an average contract duration of approximately one year.
Article's Main Image

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc provides world-wide marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities globally. The company operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms. Its geographical segment includes the United States (Gulf of Mexico); Africa and Europe; Middle East and Asia and Latin America.

1818766410969673728.png

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI, Financial) reported consolidated operating revenues of $69.9 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $68.21 million. However, the company posted a net loss of $12.5 million, translating to a loss per share of $0.45, which was below the analyst estimate of -$0.16 per share.

Compared to the same quarter last year, revenues increased by 2.3% from $68.3 million, while the net loss widened from $4.6 million ($0.17 loss per share). Sequentially, the company showed improvement in revenues, up 11.3% from $62.8 million in Q1 2024, and a reduced net loss from $23.1 million ($0.84 loss per share).

Key Metrics and Financial Achievements

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI, Financial) reported an average day rate of $19,141, a significant 25.5% increase from the second quarter of 2023. However, fleet utilization dropped to 69% from 78% in the same period last year, though it improved from 62% in the first quarter of 2024. The direct vessel profit (DVP) margin stood at 29.1%, down from 44.8% in Q2 2023 but up from 23.4% in Q1 2024.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“During the second quarter, we continued to reprice our fleet at significantly improved day rates while working through a period of lower utilization. Our lower utilization was primarily driven by planned drydockings and major repairs as part of a heavier 2024 maintenance schedule, some of which have taken longer than expected as shipyards and vendors continue to address various capacity challenges. Utilization was also affected by near-term softer demand in the U.S. and longer re-marketing time between jobs internationally.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024
Operating Revenues $69.9 million $68.3 million $62.8 million
Operating (Loss) Income $(3.9) million $2.9 million $(10.6) million
Net Loss $(12.5) million $(4.6) million $(23.1) million
Loss Per Share $(0.45) $(0.17) $(0.84)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI, Financial) reported total operating expenses of $73.8 million for Q2 2024, up from $65.7 million in Q2 2023. The increase in expenses was driven by higher costs associated with drydocking and major repairs, which amounted to $8.5 million compared to $3.1 million in the same period last year.

The company’s interest expense also rose to $10.2 million from $8.7 million in Q2 2023, reflecting higher debt levels. Despite these challenges, Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI, Financial) maintained a strong liquidity position with significant contracted revenue backlog of $403.9 million, including options.

Analysis and Outlook

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI, Financial) continues to navigate a challenging market environment with strategic investments in fleet maintenance and upgrades. The company’s focus on improving day rates and maintaining a robust revenue backlog positions it well for future growth. However, the ongoing capacity challenges and lower utilization rates remain areas of concern.

Looking ahead, the company’s efforts to complete its maintenance schedule and invest in hybrid battery systems for its platform supply vessels are expected to enhance operational efficiency and support improved utilization rates. As the market conditions stabilize, Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI, Financial) is poised to benefit from its strategic initiatives and improved market fundamentals.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Seacor Marine Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.