On July 30, 2024, Anne Kronenberg, Director at Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company at a price of $443.11 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL, Financial) is a specialty insurance group focused on the excess and surplus lines market in the United States. The company provides a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products for businesses and individuals.

Over the past year, Anne Kronenberg has sold a total of 1,600 shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The broader insider transaction trend at the company shows a total of 16 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc were trading at $443.11 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $10.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 28.75, which is above the industry median of 11.6.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Kinsale Capital Group Inc is estimated at $503.18 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by Director Anne Kronenberg follows the general trend of insider selling at Kinsale Capital Group Inc, with no insider purchases reported over the past year.

