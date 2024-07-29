On July 29, 2024, Greg Gantt, Director of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 95,941 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc is a prominent player in the transportation and logistics industry, specializing in less-than-truckload shipments. The company provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL service and offers logistics services including ground and air expedited transportation, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc were trading at $202.02 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $45.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 36.02, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 14.33 and above the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $189.40, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event provides an update on the insider's holdings and may interest investors tracking insider behaviors and company stock trends.

