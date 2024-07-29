On July 29, 2024, Kyle Langbehn, Executive Vice President, President of Retail at MarineMax Inc (HZO, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 27,630 shares of MarineMax Inc.

MarineMax Inc (HZO, Financial), headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company engages in the retail sale, brokerage, and service of new and used boats, motors, trailers, marine parts, and accessories. It also arranges related boat financing, insurance, and extended service contracts.

Over the past year, Kyle Langbehn has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for MarineMax Inc shows a total of 4 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of MarineMax Inc were trading at $37.24 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $778.24 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 16.22, which is below the industry median of 17.47.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for MarineMax Inc is $35.04, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

