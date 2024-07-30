On July 30, 2024, Francis Pelzer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial), sold 800 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 30,308 shares of F5 Inc.

F5 Inc specializes in multi-cloud application services and application delivery networking (ADN). The company's solutions ensure the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems.

Over the past year, Francis Pelzer has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 7,300 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within F5 Inc, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of F5 Inc were priced at $200 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $11.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.87, which is below both the industry median of 26.76 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $171.76, indicating that at a price of $200, F5 Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of the current financial landscape and trading environment for F5 Inc, reflecting the ongoing financial decisions being made at the executive level.

