Jul 30, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Miguel Viana EDP SA-Head of IR
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for attending EDP's first half 2024 results conference call. We have today with us our CEO Miguel Stilwell d' Andrade; than our CFO Rui Teixeira. We should present you the main highlights of our strategy, execution and the first half 2024 -- financial performance (Operator Instructions)
I'll give now the floor to our CEO Miguel Stilwell d' Andrade.
Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade EDP SA-CEO
Thank you, Miguel. Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for attending our first half results conference call. I suggest we move Turning to slide 3, and I don't know how many of you have had a chance to already go through the presentation that was just released a few minutes ago.
But I think it's when we look at these first half 2024 numbers. I think the first thing to say it's a really strong quarter, particularly in terms of renewable resources, 98% of EDP generation came from renewable sources, Hydro wind and solar renewable generation increased around
Q2 2024 Edp SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...