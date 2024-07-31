Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $2.8 Billion, Revenue $6.0 Billion

Performance Driven by Credit Reserve Build and Higher Net Revenues

47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $2.8 billion for Q2 2024, a decrease of 6% year-over-year, primarily due to a credit reserve build compared to a credit reserve release in the prior year.
  • Net Revenues: $6.0 billion, up 12% year-over-year, driven by higher net interest income and higher non-interest income.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $0.4 billion, primarily driven by a credit reserve build in Single-Family attributable to new acquisitions.
  • New Business Activity: $85 billion, up from $83 billion in Q2 2023, financing 257,000 mortgages and enabling 103,000 first-time homebuyers to purchase a home.
  • Mortgage Portfolio: $3.1 trillion, up 2% year-over-year, with a serious delinquency rate of 0.50%, down from 0.56% at June 30, 2022.
  • Multifamily Segment: Net income of $0.5 billion, down 15% year-over-year, with net revenues of $0.9 billion, down 9% year-over-year.
  • Credit Enhancement Coverage: 62% of the Single-Family mortgage portfolio, unchanged from June 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a US-based government-sponsored enterprise, invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities, operating primarily in the Single-family and Multifamily segments.

1818799146497372160.png

Financial Performance Overview

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC, Financial) reported net income of $2.8 billion for Q2 2024, marking a 6% decrease year-over-year. This decline was primarily driven by a credit reserve build in the current period compared to a credit reserve release in the prior year period, partially offset by higher net revenues. Net revenues for the quarter stood at $6.0 billion, a 12% increase year-over-year, driven by higher net interest income and higher non-interest income.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Income $2.8 billion $3.0 billion -6%
Net Revenues $6.0 billion $5.4 billion +12%
Net Interest Income $4.9 billion $4.5 billion +9%
Non-Interest Income $1.1 billion $0.85 billion +29%
Provision for Credit Losses $0.4 billion -$0.5 billion N/A

Segment Performance

The Single-family segment reported net revenues of $5.1 billion and net income of $2.3 billion, while the Multifamily segment reported net revenues of $0.9 billion and net income of $0.5 billion. The Single-family segment's performance was bolstered by higher net interest income and non-interest income, while the Multifamily segment faced challenges due to higher delinquency rates and less favorable fair value changes from spreads.

Business Highlights

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC, Financial) financed 257,000 mortgages in Q2 2024, with 53% of eligible loans affordable to low- to moderate-income families. Additionally, the company financed 92,000 rental units, with 93% of eligible units affordable to low- to moderate-income families. The serious delinquency rate for the Single-family segment decreased to 0.50%, while the Multifamily segment saw an increase in the delinquency rate to 0.38%.

Market Liquidity and Portfolio

The company provided $96 billion in market liquidity and maintained a total mortgage portfolio of $3.5 trillion. New business activity increased to $85 billion, up from $83 billion in Q2 2023. The mortgage portfolio grew by 2% year-over-year, reaching $3.1 trillion.

Commentary

"Freddie Mac continued to deliver steady results in a housing market characterized by relatively high mortgage rates and muted home sales. The company remains focused on helping families purchase or rent a place to call home." - Michael T. Hutchins, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Conclusion

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q2 2024 despite challenges posed by credit reserve builds and a high-interest-rate environment. The company's focus on providing liquidity and supporting affordable housing remains evident through its financing activities and portfolio growth. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing for a comprehensive understanding of the company's financial performance and strategic direction.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp for further details.

