Director William Lyons Sells Shares of Morningstar Inc (MORN)

On July 30, 2024, Director William Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar Inc (MORN, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $324.83 each.

Morningstar Inc is a global financial services firm that provides an array of investment-research and investment-management services. Known for its comprehensive data and research, the company offers products and services including investment advisory and management, investment research, and data insights catered to individual investors, financial advisors, and institutions.

Over the past year, William Lyons has sold a total of 2,250 shares of Morningstar Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Morningstar Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 60 insider sells over the past year.

As of the latest transaction, Morningstar Inc has a market cap of approximately $13.61 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 55.63, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 18.38. This ratio also exceeds the company's historical median, indicating a premium valuation compared to its past earnings multiples.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $301.07 for Morningstar Inc, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sell might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

