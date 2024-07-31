Q1 2025 Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jul 31, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Futoshi Kamiwaki

Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd - Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Strategy, Representative Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Editor



=====================

Futoshi Kamiwaki - Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd - Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Strategy, Representative Director



So I would like to explain about the results for the first quarter. Next page, please. So the in-house assumptions as well as the result for ForEx rates as well as the sensitivities are available on this slide.



Turning to page 2. Here we show the results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Net sales was JPY298.8 billion; operating profit, JPY20.2 billion; ordinary profit, JPY26.5 billion; and profit attributable to owners of the parent was JPY23.7 billion. Stores were record highs. So we increased in net sales, and operating profits increased