Full Year 2024 Centuria Industrial Reit Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Jesse Curtis - Centuria Industrial Reit - Head of Industrial and Fund Manager



Good morning. Thank you for joining Centuria Industrial rates FY 24 Results Presentation. My name is Jesse Curtis, head of funds management for Centuria Capital. Also presenting today is grant Nichols head of listed funds and CIP. fund manager and Michael chain CRPs Assistant Fund Manager. Also present in the room today is Jason George, joint CEOs and GE Capital and Tim Mitchell Group Head Investor Relations.



For start on Slide 3. I would like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of country. We are joining you from the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, Centuria managed property throughout Australia and New Zealand and pays its respects to the traditional owners in each country to the union culture and to their elders past and present, the Australian industrial real estate market continues to exhibit strong tailwinds, driven by rising e-commerce adoption, a growing population and trend towards onshoring supply chains in the wake of global geopolitical uncertainty. Trp is well positioned to