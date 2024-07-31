Q2 2024 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Daniel Oh - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. I am Daniel Oh, Head of Investor Relations at Samsung Electronics. I'm pleased to have you all on today's call.



I want to begin this call by introducing the following executives from our different business segments joining today's call. Starting with EVP Jaejune Kim, representing Memory; VP, Tommy Kwon for System LSI; VP, Taejoong Song for Foundry; EVP, Charles Hur for Samsung Display Corp; VP, Daniel Araujo for Mobile eXperience business; and last but not least, VP, KL Roh for Visual Display.



The following is our usual disclaimer for today's call. I want to remind you that some of the statements