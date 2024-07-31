Jul 31, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT

Taiyoung Kim - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



Good afternoon. This is Taiyoung Kim, Head of IR & Planning Team at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our 2024 Q2 earnings conference call. On today's call, I am joined by CFO, Sung Jin Kim; EVP, Won-taek Kim, Head of Strategic Marketing; VP [Jun-taek Park], Head of Support Team, Component division; [Sung Jin Kim], Head of Support Team, Optics & Communication Solution division; and VP, Hong Jin Kim, Head of Support team of the Package Solution division. We will start with a presentation on our second-quarter company level and divisional business results, followed by market trends and outlook by product before we take your questions.



First, our 2024-Q2 results. In Q2, our revenue was KRW2,580.1 billion, which is approximately a 2% decrease QoQ, but a roughly 16% increase YoY. The details regarding our revenue increase/decrease factors by division will be explained later during the divisional results. Q2 operating profit was KRW208.1 billion, which is about 15% increase QoQ and around a 2% increase YoY. Pre-tax