Half Year 2024 Schneider Electric SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Amit Bhalla - Schneider Electric SE - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Good morning, everybody. Delighted to be with you today to report on our half-year 2024 results. I'm joined by our CEO, Peter Herweck; and our CFO, Hilary Maxson. We come to you from London. Today, the slides and the press release are both with you. We will go through the presentation and make sure to try to keep enough time for the Q&A.
So without any further ado, I hand it over to Peter.
Peter Herweck - Schneider Electric SE - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
Well, thank you very much, Amit, and good morning, everybody, from London. We've left Paris for the 33rd Olympic Games and we're here at the AVEVA office. And very proud actually in H1, we've been named the most sustainable company in the world by the TIME magazine and Statista. It goes in line with our stringent execution on our purpose and our mission to create impact by empowering all to make the most out of energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all.
