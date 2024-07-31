Half Year 2024 Safran SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Olivier Andries - Safran SA - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to Safran's first-half 2024 call. I'm here with Pascal. Let us go straight to the key highlights for the quarter.



We post today's solid H1 results. EBIT margin reaching 15.1%, a substantial expansion of 230 basic points with notably aircraft interiors reaching operating breakeven, and a remarkable cash generation close to EUR1.5 billion. Air traffic trends remain strong with at the end of H1, narrow body at 113% of 2019 level and wide body getting close to their 2019 level at 6% below. It supports aftermarket demand across all our businesses.



Civil aftermarket is up by close to 30% boosted by services. Leave deliveries were down in Q2 as we are facing persisting supply chain constraints. Our primary objective is to manage continuously supplier performance in order to meet our customer commitment. We confirmed today our full-year guidance with high confidence in EBIT guidance and some pressure on cash flow related to some customer advances.



On M&A, we signed an