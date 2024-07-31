Q2 2024 MediaTek Inc Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

P R E L I M I N A R Y V E R S I O N



2454.TW - MediaTek Inc

Q2 2024 MediaTek Inc Earnings Call

Jul 31, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* >>David Ku - Director



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Welcome everyone to the media tech 2020 for second quarter financial results with less site that Nova to go ahead and an effective income tax CFO, Mr. Chen will report our second-quarter results, and then Patrick will provide our prepared remarks. After that, we will open for Q&A. As a reminder, today's presentation will provide forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These statements are subject to various risks and factors which may cause actual results materially different from the statements. The presentation materials supply, Lamb Chief Financial interest earnings distribution will be made