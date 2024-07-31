Half Year 2024 Shaftesbury Capital PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Ian Hawksworth - Shaftesbury Capital PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Okay, everybody, thanks for waiting. Good morning. Thank you very much for coming. Welcome to our Interim Results Presentation. Joined today by our ExCo Situl, Michelle, and Andrew. Usual format, I'm going to start with a brief overview. Situl will then go through the financial review, and then I'll talk through the portfolio and we'll finish with a summary and hopefully some questions.



So we're very pleased to report strong performance across the business. Having set clear priorities, we are delivering on strategy. Conditions across the West End's occupational and investment markets have been improving for some time now, and this is reflected in more stable yields and valuations have returned to growth. We're leasing well ahead of ERV, delivering rental growth and enhanced valuations.



Footfall across our West End portfolio is strong, with high occupancy levels and customers reporting continued sales growth. We're converting the portfolio's reversionary potential into contracted income and have