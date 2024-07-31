Q2 2024 Telefonica SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Thank you for standing by and welcome to TelefÃ³nica's January-June 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Adrian Zunzunegui, Global Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Adrian Zunzunegui - Telefonica SA - Global Head of Investor Relations



Good morning and welcome to TelefÃ³nica's conference call to discuss January-June 2024 results. I am Adrian Zunzunegui from Investor Relations. Before proceeding, let me mention that the financial information contained in this document has been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. This financial information is unaudited.



This conference call and webcast, including the Q&A session, may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to TelefÃ³nica group. These statements may include financial or operating forecast and estimates or statements regarding plans, objectives, and expectations regarding different