Half Year 2024 Reach PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

James Mullen - Reach PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Hello everyone and thank you for joining us here today for the Reach plc 2024 half year results presentation. It's good to see many of you face-to-face. And welcome to those joining us on the webcast.



I'm joined by our CFO, Darren Fisher, who will take you through the financials and then I'll give a strategic update and take you through the progress that we have made in 2024. We will both answer any of your questions at the end and I'll assume that you've read our disclaimer.



When we spoke in March at our full year results, I said that 2023 has been a big year for the company. Our business had demonstrated the resilience underpinned by a well-managed print product and the success of our customer value strategy. These strengths had helped us deliver in what was an uncertain macroeconomic environment and I'm pleased to be able to stand here today and say that operationally and strategically, Reach continues to be a business that is building an ever-growing understanding of its audiences, has a strong and growing