Half Year 2024 Klepierre SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Klepierre's first half 2024 earnings presentation hosted by Jean-Marc Jestin CEO and Stephane Tortajada CFO.



Jean-Marc Jestin - Klepierre SA - Chairman of the Executive Board



So good morning, everyone. I'm very happy to welcome you today from Milan together with Stephane to present Klepierre's 2024 first-half earnings. We are delivering another strong set of results, which evidence the continued growth and expansion for the company and its retail partners over recent years.



First, let me highlight that contrary to common belief, we are evolving in a supportive macroeconomic environment. Private consumption of the good proxy of shoppers' behavior is increasing in Europe. Unemployment rate is historically low and the labor market is very dynamic as evidenced by current or this wage growth, all of