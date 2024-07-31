Q2 2024 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Joao Pedro Magalhaes da Silva Torres Dolores - Sonae SGPS SA - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Good morning. Hi, everyone. Welcome to Sonae results conference call for the first half of 2024. And together with me, I have the Investor Relations team as usual, and also from red pixel from them about where from MP Louise, multiple axes from Sierra and power simulation from Barton.



I would like to start by giving you a brief update on our portfolio. Brief reminder of the number of transactions that were completed recently, we've made significant moves, as you know, in these first six months of the year and also ready and in Q three totaling more than EUR1 billion invested in new companies that have joined the portfolio in March. As you know, we integrated most key into our portfolio following the successful public tender offer launched at the end of 2023, which