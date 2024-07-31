Q2 2024 GSK plc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Nick Stone - GSK plc - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations



Hello, everyone. Welcome to today's call and webcast. The presentation was sent to our distribution list by email today, and you can also find it on gsk.com. Please turn to Slide 2. This is the usual Safe Harbor statements will comment on our performance using constant exchange rates or CR, unless stated otherwise.



Please turn to slide 3. Today's call will last approximately one hour with the presentation taking around 35 minutes and the remaining time for your questions. Today, our speakers are all Emma Walmsley, Tony Woods, Luke Miels, Deborah Waterhouse, and Julie Brown with David Redfern joining for Q&A. Please ask one to two questions so that everyone has a chance to participate. Turning to Slide 4. I will now hand the call over to Emma.



Emma Walmsley - GSK plc - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Welcome to everyone joining us today. Please turn to the next slide. I am delighted to report that GSK's momentum this year continues with excellent second quarter