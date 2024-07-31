Half Year 2024 Conduit Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Antonio Moretti - Conduit Holdings Ltd - Head - Investor Relations and Marketing



Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Conduit Re interim results for the first six months of 2024. The presentation will be covered by our CEO, Trevor Carvey; our CFO, Elaine Whelan; and our CUO, Greg Roberts. Noting the disclaimer on page 2, I give the floor to our CEO, Trevor Carvey, starting on page 3.



Trevor Carvey - Conduit Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thanks, Antonio, and I'm pleased to report that we have delivered a comprehensive income of $98.1 million for the half year, representing a return on equity of 9.9%. This compares with $78.6 million, 9.1% for the same period in 2023. This means our book value increased to $6.69 per share. So good year-on-year performance in what has been acknowledged a relatively active loss period for the industry.



We've grown strongly with gross premiums written of $737.8 million, a 36.1% increase in comparison to the same period last year, a good progression year on year, but with perhaps slightly more front