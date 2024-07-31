Q2 2024 Waters Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to Waters Corporation second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. If anyone has objections, please disconnect at this time.



It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Caspar Tudor - Waters Corp - Director of Investor Relations



Thank you, Brad. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Waters Corporation second-quarter earnings call. Today I'm joined by Dr. Udit Batra, Waters' President and Chief Executive Officer; and Amol Chaubal, Waters' Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I will cover the cautionary language. In this conference call, we will make various forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company. We will provide guidance regarding possible future results as well as commentary on potential market and business conditions that may impact Waters Corporation over the third quarter of 2024 and full-year